15,474 persons vaccinated in Telangana on Wednesday

The authorities had targeted 7526 individuals at government hospitals out of which 7203 individuals were vaccinated

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccination drive for priority age groups in Telangana that includes senior citizens and beneficiaries between 45 years and 59 years with comorbid conditions, is picking up pace with 15,474 individuals getting inoculated on Wednesday.

On the third day of the vaccination drive, the health department conducted vaccine sessions in 292 health care facilities out of which 171 were State-run while the rest of the 121 vaccine centres were private hospitals.

The authorities had targeted 7526 individuals at government hospitals out of which 7203 individuals were vaccinated while at private hospitals, out of the targeted 8963 individuals, about 8271 persons got inoculated with Covid vaccine.

On Monday, authorities had vaccinated 4558 individuals in 93 vaccinated centres while on Tuesday, 8,867 individuals were vaccinated in 135 vaccination centres.

In the last three days, a total of 28,055 individuals from the priority groups got themselves vaccinated in Telangana. The total number of individuals including healthcare and frontline workers, senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions who received the first dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana is 4,79,421.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .