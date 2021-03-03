TS Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman get vaccine shots at NIMS Hyderabad

Senior health officials including NIMS Director, Dr. K Manohar and others were present

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council, Gutha Sukender Reddy along with their spouses on Wednesday received Covid vaccination at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

“Covid impacted every aspect of society in the last one year and this is the right time for all of us to come together and utilise the vaccine to end this pandemic. We should also be proud of the fact that 60 per cent of the vaccines are being manufactured in Telangana,” Srinivas Reddy said.

