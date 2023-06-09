15th edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair inaugurated at Hitec City

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: The 15th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF), being organized by Informa Markets in India, was inaugurated at Hitec City, Madhapur, with over 250 top exhibitors from across the country showcasing cutting-edge and unique jewellery designs from close to 600 different brands.

Inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology (IT), Jayesh Ranjan, it features 1,00,000 unique designs and the display includes Temple Jewelry, Mango Mala, Kasu Mala, Nakshi, Vanki, Jhumkas, Oddiyanam, Poothali etc, a press release said.

The exhibition is also featuring insightful interactive sessions and workshops aimed at shedding light on emerging trends, market dynamics, and the future of the industry. The diverse range of topics covered in the workshops included branding and success secrets of an entrepreneur, BIS hall marking session etc.

The inaugural session was attended by Venkata Sekhar, Industrial Promotion Officer and Director Gems and Jewellery, Government of Telangana, Jagdish Pershad Varma, president, Telangana Bullion, Gem & Jewellery Federation, Chetan Mehta, National vice – president IBJA, Nugroho Priyo Pratomo, Director Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Mukesh Agarwal, Convener, HJMA and others.