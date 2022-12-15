15th edition of Hyderabad Kids’ Fair from December 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: The 15th edition of Hyderabad Kids’ Fair-2022 with a focus on futuristic subjects of learning for kids as well as parents, will be held at Hitex here from December 23 to 25.

Hitex business head TG Srikanth said the Hyderabad’s biggest kids’ expo will focus on four elements for kid’s growth–personal, educational, extra-curricular and nutritional requirements.

It will feature 100 plus exhibitors. One of them is BuddsBuddy which introduced Dr. Flow, a plastic-free feeding bottle, MerlinWand which is on a mission to divert children from eBooks and audio books to published books, Leap Robots, a city-based ed-tech company showcasing how STEM education can be offered to kids through robotics products.

National Adventure Foundation Telangana – AP Chapter will organize adventure sports for the kids during the expo. Tickets for entry to the fair are available on BookMyShow and Paytm insider.