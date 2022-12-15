Rarest of rare: When villages in Telangana got a ‘snowy’ dressing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Winter months usually offer the visibility and feel of fog and mist. But who would have thought of a fall of snow in Telangana? On January 29, 2013, the villagers in three mandals of the Rangareddy district witnessed an unusual phenomenon when they received a heavy hail storm, which seemed like snowfall.

The violent hailstorm led to havoc in seven villages in Chevella, Moinabad, and Shankarpally. The hailstones as large as boulders damaged house roofs, left trees leafless, killed hundreds of animals, and battered vast areas of crops. A thick fog enveloped the towns, and the visibility was almost zero.

According to locals, the severe hailstorm began with violent lightning, drizzling, and thunder at around 8.30 pm but only lasted for around 15 minutes. The ice was said to be one-foot thick everywhere.

While India Meteorological Department officials were left clueless about what caused the rare phenomenon, scientists said that global warming is a contributing factor.