16-month-old girl dies of snake bite in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A sixteen-month-old girl died after being bitten by a venomous snake at Bagyanagar colony in Asifabad on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. Asifabad Sub-Inspector Elpula Ramesh said that the deceased girl was Riya, the daughter of daily laborer Ganesh. The snake bit Riya’s neck when she was asleep with her mother. When the girl raised an alarm, her father woke up and killed the snake. He rushed her to a hospital, but doctors declared that she was brought dead.