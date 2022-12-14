16-year-old booked for raping minor girl in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Warangal: Inthezarganj police have registered a case against a 16-year-old boy on charges of raping a six-year-old girl. The case was booked following a complaint from the mother of the victim on Tuesday.

The juvenile boy was booked under IPC sections as well as the POCSO Act. It is said that the 10th class student from Girmajipet had lured the girl with chocolates and raped the child when her mother and other family members were away from home.

The accused used to frequent their home. The victim’s mother said the incident came to light when the child complained about stomach pain on December 10. Following this, the police sent the girl for medical examination and booked the case. The police also produced the victim before the Child Welfare Committee led by chairperson K Vasudha who ordered the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to take necessary measures to provide counselling as well as monetary assistance to the victim and her family as per law.