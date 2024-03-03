1,600 policemen to be deployed for Modi’s tour to Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 10:36 AM

Gaush Alam

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that fool proof security was being created by deploying 1,600 police officials and staffers of the police department for Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s tour to the district on Monday.

Briefing security arrangements to pressmen, Alam said that 1,600 policemen drawn from 15 districts of Telangana were going to be deployed for Modi’s tour to the district. He said that the security was classified into 10 sectors. Additional SP level rank officer was assigned to lead a sector. Elaborate arrangements were made to avoid inconvenience to the policemen.

The IPS officer advised the policemen, inducted in the security measures, to wear identity cards while discharging duties. He asked policemen to ensure students of Intermediate reach examination centres at the earliest. He sought members and activists of the BJP to extend their cooperation by parking their vehicles in spots allocated to them.

Traffic restrictions

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions were imposed in view of the Prime Minister’s programme. Residents of Kachkanti village are advised to use Sathnala road to reach the district centre for various needs. Entry to an aerodrome in the district headquarter was prohibited. People of KRK Colony are requested to take a road near Thirumala petrol bunk via Mavala police station.

Similarly, citizens of Ankoli and Thantholi villages are informed to use a road located in front of Mavala police station via Krishnanagar. motorists are advised to use parking lots created at Vinayaka Chaknandugula, Madhura Ginning mill and Gowtham model school. A ground in DIET college, Ramleela ground and empty space in TTDC have been earmarked for parking buses.