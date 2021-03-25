180 quintals of PDS rice seized in Mahabubabad

They have arrested one Badavath Shankar of Polampally and registered a case under EC Act

Mahabubabad: Kuravi police raided a mango orchard on the outskirts of Polamapally village and seized 360 bags (180 quintals) of rice meant for Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) on Thursday.

They have arrested one Badavath Shankar of Polampally and registered a case under EC Act. It is said that Shankar was procuring the PDS rice paying Rs five per kg from beneficiaries of surrounding villages and selling it at Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg. Cases were also registered against him at Dornakal and Kuravi Police Stations for selling the PDS rice. SP Koti Reddy has appreciated the Kuravi SI J Shankar Rao, Mahabubad CI S Ravi Kumar, and ASP Yogesh Gautham for arresting the accused.

