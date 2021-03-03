181 kg ganja seized, one held in Kothagudem

The police arrested the auto driver identified as Tellam Gopal Rao, resident of Ramachandrapuram village in the mandal.

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Kothagudem: Police seized dry ganja weighing around 181 kg worth Rs 27.15 lakh at Chandrugonda in the district on Wednesday. ASP B Rohith Raju, speaking to media persons at Julurpadu, said the ganja being transported in an auto-rickshaw was seized during a vehicle inspection drive by Julurpadu SI Srikanth and staff on the outskirts of Chandrugonda on Tuesday evening.

The police arrested the auto driver identified as Tellam Gopal Rao, resident of Ramachandrapuram village in the mandal. He confessed to the crime saying that the ganja was being smuggled from Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Gaddam Raju, the owner of the auto-rickshaw which was seized by the police, fled from the spot and a search is on to nab him. Inspector of Police Nagaraju, SI and Srikanth were present.