18th edition of Freedom Hyderabad 10K run held; 4800 runners participated

The Freedom Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation members including Bosco, Anil, Shivani Maapudi, Pranav CEO of ACT Fibernet, Srikant Naik State Head-PPL flagged off the run.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Around 5,000 people from all walks of life including fitness enthusiasts, amateur and professional runners, turned up in the wee hours of Sunday at Necklace Road to participate in the 18th edition of Hyderabad 10K. Considered to be amongst the oldest runs in the country, the Hyderabad 10K featured people from different sections of the society including Ayyappa devotees, who turned up in their black attire, senior citizens, mothers along with their infants, large number of women of all age groups, members of different voluntary organisations who ran for a cause, and a large group of personnel from the armed forces.

The run was organised in three categories – 10K for elite serious runners, 5K fun run, and a 10K in open category, especially meant for novice and intermediate amateur runners.

In the elite women section, Emmy Chepkoech stood first by finishing the 10K in 37.39 minutes followed by Richai Rai (45.39 minutes) and Sunima Dila (51.11 minutes). In the men’s elite category, Kamini Isaac Kihara came first with a time of 30.14 mins followed by Vineet (30.37 minutes) and Naveen (31 minutes).

The first, second and third position winners received cash prize of Rs 40,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively.