aha launches teaser of the original film ‘Intinti Ramayanam’

Successful writer and director Maruthi, famous for films like ‘Pakka Commercial’, ‘Prati Roju Pandage’ and ‘Shailaja Reddy Alludu’, is on board as a showrunner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:27 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: aha and Sithara Entertainments have come together to present the platform’s original film, ‘Intinti Ramayanam’, in Telugu. While this strong family story is set to premiere on December 16, aha has launched the teaser to enthral its viewers. Successful writer and director Maruthi, famous for films like ‘Pakka Commercial’, ‘Prati Roju Pandage’ and ‘Shailaja Reddy Alludu’, is on board as a showrunner.

On the launch of the teaser, director Maruthi said, “After presenting ‘3 Roses’, our subsequent association with aha brings forth a genuine family story – ‘Intinti Ramayanam’. This story will tug at your heartstrings and make you cherish the little moments spent with loved ones. Nowadays, where emotions in personal life are expressed through emojis, here is an aha original film that is real and makes you want to pick up the phone and call your family or book a ticket back home. The simplicity of this story is the most beautiful part.”

‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is a tale that refers to the familiar beats in middle-class Indian rural life. Set against Karimnagar backdrop, the close-knitted family of Ramulu (Naresh) starts doubting each other when they suddenly face a problem. Their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on family members.