| 19000 Crores Crop Loan Released By Kcr Device To Detect Urinary Tract Infections And Ktr Launched Vxi Global Solutions In Hyderabad

19,000 Crores Crop Loan Released By KCR, Device To Detect Urinary Tract Infections And KTR Launched VXI Global Solutions In Hyderabad.

Today's news includes 19,000 Crores Crop Loan Released By KCR, Device To Detect Urinary Tract Infections And KTR Launched VXI Global Solutions In Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

News Today

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes 19,000 Crores Crop Loan Released By KCR, Device To Detect Urinary Tract Infections And KTR Launched VXI Global Solutions In Hyderabad.

1. 19,000 Crores Crop Loan Released By Telangana CM KCR For Waivers

2. IIT Researchers Found A Device To Detect Urinary Tract Infections

3. KTR Inaugurates VXI Global Solutions In Hyderabad