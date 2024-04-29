Hyderabad: Café Niloufer’s fifth outlet coming up soon at HITEC City

Chairman of Café Niloufer, Babu Rao, confirmed to Telangana Today that the new outlet is scheduled to open within the next six months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 03:40 PM

Hyderabad: Café Niloufer is gearing up to unveil its fifth branch in Hyderabad, located at Hitec City, Madhapur. The expansion aims to enhance customer accessibility and cater to the growing demand for quality tea experiences within the city.

Chairman of Café Niloufer, Babu Rao, confirmed to Telangana Today that the new outlet is scheduled to open within the next six months. Positioned adjacent to My Home Bhooja, it promises a convenient stop for tea enthusiasts and connoisseurs of fine pastries.

The forthcoming establishment boasts state-of-the-art imported machinery, ensuring modern production processes that uphold Niloufer’s hallmark standards of excellence. The menu will feature an array of offerings, including diverse tea varieties, cookies, indulgent cakes, and a range of other confectionery delights.

With an impressive daily footfall exceeding 20,000 customers, Café Niloufer has garnered a loyal following who appreciate not just the delightful treats but also the culinary mastery displayed by the café’s chefs.