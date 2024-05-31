20 bikes gutted due to scorching heat in Jagtial

Local people alerted the fire service department officials. Fire staff rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 07:53 PM

Representational image

Jagtial: About 20 bikes caught fire due to scorching heat in Jagtial town on Friday. Anvesh who runs a mechanic shop at his residence on the bypass road had the two wheelers parked in the shop. Fire broke out and the bikes were gutted completely. Household articles also got damaged as flames spread into the house. Local people alerted the fire service department officials. Fire staff rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. About Rs 10 lakh worth property was damaged in the fire accident, it is said.