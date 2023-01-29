20 heart attack survivors from Hyderabad complete Durgam Cheruvu Run

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: Proving general perceptions that people with heart ailments should not get involved in strenuous work, 20 heart attack survivors from Hyderabad have participated and completed Durgam Cheruvu Run on Sunday.

By taking part and completing the run, the group under Cardiac Rehab Runners has proved that running, if done right, has the potential to strengthen the heart among heart attack survivors.

“Our scientific-based and highly monitored training has made it possible for Cardiac Rehab runners to run in every marathon in Hyderabad and spread the good news about Cardiac Rehab and its benefits,” cardia rehab specialist and Assistant Professor, ESIC Hospital, Dr Muralidhar Babi, said.

Cardiac Rehab Runners include patients who survived heart attack, undergone angioplasty, bypass, minor blocks and other heart conditions include Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

Under the watchful eye of Dr Babi and his team, the patients have undergone a structured, tailored-made, physician supervised graded exercised program of 3 to 6 months duration.

In this program heart muscle strengthens, improves its pumping capacity and improves the quality of life to an extent of running marathons. With this level of performance, the patients and their family members no longer have exaggerated fears surrounding the heart condition and lead much happier life, Dr Babi added.