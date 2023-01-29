Green India Challenge flag hoisted at Mt Vinson in Antarctica

Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma who completed the challenge of climbing seven peaks in seven continents including Everest, recently made the ascent of Mt Vinson, which rises 4,892 meters (16,050 feet) above sea level

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:05 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: In yet another achievement for Green India Challenge (GIC), an initiative launched to improve green cover by encouraging people to plant saplings, noted mountaineer and adventurer Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma has taken the GIC flag and displayed it on top of Mount Vinson, the largest mountain of Antarctica located in the South Pole.

Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma who completed the challenge of climbing seven peaks in seven continents including Everest, recently made the ascent of Mt Vinson, which rises 4,892 meters (16,050 feet) above sea level, and is also one of the most recently discovered and explored of the Seven Summits.

On the occasion, Varma said that there is an environmental threat to the world in the form of global warming and the GIC initiative launched by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar will go a long way to plant trees extensively and tackle the threat of deforestation.

Varma said that he is proud to showcase the popular GIC flag at the South Pole and thanked MP Santosh Kumar for providing the opportunity.

The GIC, which started with the aim to make the nature and environment better and provide clean air, is reaching new heights with every passing day. To take this ambitious initiative further and create awareness among people, Varma said that he is climbing the highest peaks and displaying the GIC flag.