210 quintals of PDS rice seized in Khammam

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Khammam: Task Force police seized 210 quintals of PDS rice worth about Rs 5.67 lakh at Tallada in the district on Tuesday.

ACP (Task Force) G Venkat Rao informed that following a tip off on the illegal transportation of the PDS rice, the police conducted vehicle inspections and found a truck carrying the PDS rice, which was being transported to Kakinada port in AP.

The accused B Saidulu, a resident of Beerolu in Tirumalayapalem mandal and the lorry driver G Ramesh were taken into custody and were handed over to Tallada police for further action, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .