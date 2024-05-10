Officials join massive voter awareness bike rally in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 09:26 PM

Collector VP Gautham took part in a massive voter awareness bike rally in Khammam. 10KM2: Lok Sabha elections general observer Sanjay G Kolte flagged off voter awareness bike rally at the collectorate in Khammam.

Khammam: A massive voter awareness bike rally by district officials was taken out in the streets here on Friday to motivate the public to exercise their right to vote in Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Khammam Lok Sabha elections general observer Sanjay G Kolte flagged off the rally at the collectorate. District Collector VP Gautham, expenditure observers Arun Prasath Krishnasamy and Shankara Nand Mishra, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DFO Siddharth Vikram Singh, district SVEEP nodal officer Sriram and others took part in the bike rally.

The rally passed through Sri Sri Circle, ZP Circle and ended at Pavilion grounds. At the ZP Centre, the youth danced to the patriotic songs highlighting the importance of democracy and voting in the elections. A voter pledge was administered on the occasion.