Kothagudem: Govt teacher develops satellite antenna giving boost to digital education

Shaik Rajalipasha of Subhash Nagar of Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem district is the teacher who made the antenna. He fitted it at Upper Primary School at Pedda thanda in Singareni mandal of Khammam district, where he works as headmaster.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 May 2024, 04:18 PM

Yellandu (Kothagudem): A government teacher has made a multi-satellite signal receiver antenna giving a boost to digital education in government schools by making a large number educational television channels available to the students.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajalipasha informed that in Telangana, digital education is being provided through four T-Sat TV channels in government schools through GSAT-8 satellite. TSat Vidya, TSat Nipuna, TSat-1 and Mana TV are the only channels available and no other TV channel is available. To address the problem, he made a multi-satellite signal receiving antenna to make 250 education TV channels and 200 entertainment, sports, science, news channels available on DD free dish launched by the Central government in 2019 on GSAT-15 satellite available to the schools.

The Centre launched 200 subject-wise channels for classes 1 to 12 under PM Vidya through GSAT-15. They provide education in English. There are 50 science experiments channels named Swarna Prabha. DD free dish has 250 entertainment, sports, and science as well as news channels, Rajalipasha noted.

All the above TV channels could be watched simultaneously for free through the antenna. At present, it receives 500 satellite TV channel signals from 360 degrees from four directions. On learning about the headmaster’s innovation, SBI has donated a large screen TV to the school.

DD free dish 250 channels signal is received from east direction, TSat TV channels signal from west direction, PM Vidya 200 TV channels and 100 Swarna Praba science TV channels signal from south direction while it receives 20 digital terrestrial television (DTT) and direct to mobile (D2M) channels signal from north direction, he explained.

It might be recalled that Rajalipasha, a hearing impaired and orthopaedically handicapped man developed a safety helmet for hearing impaired people. He received the Telangana State Rural Innovator Award-2023, besides awards from Gujarat Grassroots Innovations Augmentation Network (GIAN), Telangana Innovation Cell and National Innovation Foundation.

Many government schools and private schools are now approaching him to make a multi-satellite signal receiving antenna for their schools. The contraption is fully hand-made by Rajalipasha procuring the material required online and locally.