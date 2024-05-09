‘People ready to vote for BRS in Lok Sabha elections’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 09:31 PM

Khammam: People were ready to vote for the car symbol and elect BRS candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, said MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and the party district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday evening they noted that people have recognised the necessity of BRS, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and they decided to support the party in the elections.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s bus yatra and road shows were getting a great response from people of all walks of life. People have seen BRS’ 10-year rule and people were observing the performance of Congress’s 150 days rule.

Rythu Bandhu was not paid, the pensions have not been increased, Kalyana Lakshmi cheques were not issued and the Congress government forgot the promise of giving one tula gold along with it, the party leaders said.

Madhusudhan said that BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao and Mahabubabad candidate M Kavitha have to be elected with huge majority. BRS was sure to win 13 seats in the State, he added.

Earlier in the day Nageswara Rao along with Ravichandra and Madhusudhan addressed Mudiraj Athmeeya Sammelanam in Khammam under the leadership of corporator Dorepalli Shweta. He said that he had a good relationship with Mudiraj community and BCs while asking them to support him in the election.

Chandrashekhar Rao has worked a lot for the development of BCs and he was credited with sending a BC leader Ravichandra from the district to the Rajya Sabha for the second time, Nageswara Rao said.