22 promising startups in T-Hub’s Lab32

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, announced the onboarding of 22 diverse startups for the sixth edition of its flagship pre-acceleration programme, Lab32.

This time T-Hub has opened doors for international startups to be part of this program along with the Indian startups to provide a global outlook to the existing batch. The pre-acceleration program will run until November 2021, and it will continue with its hybrid model, launched last year owing to the pandemic. It comprises demand driven startups that will solve challenges from emerging industries such as mobility, Electric Vehicles, Edtech, IoT, Healthtech, Legaltech, Enterprise Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and others, a press release said.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “T-Hub’s flagship program Lab32 has been rapidly evolving to cater to the changing market conditions and startup dynamics. Our sixth batch this time has a mix of local and international startups and mentors, enabling entrepreneurs to explore new ideas and technologies and understand the global market needs.”

More than 200 startups from across the globe applied for this batch, and the same were evaluated by the startup innovation team of T-Hub. The cohort is the result of a rigorous selection process that included an advisory of industry experts, mentors, and serial entrepreneurs. The startups were selected based on the technology component of the startup, the maturity of founders and the scalability of the business, the press release added.