“25 May, BJP gayi”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal held a public rally in the Badarpur area in support of AAP candidate for South Delhi Lok Sabha seat Sahiram Pehalwan.

By ANI Published Date - 19 May 2024, 09:47 PM

New Delhi: Exuding confidence in winning the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party knows that on June 4, their government will not be formed.

Addressing the rally, he said, “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’, 25 May, BJP gaye. They (BJP) are after us, putting all the leaders of our party in jail. What is this? If you can’t win in Delhi, will you put everyone behind bars? I seek a vote based on the development work that our party has done. They know that on June 4, their government will not be formed.

They also knectoral fray against BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Voting will take place in Delhi in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20. Meanwhile, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to target Arvind Kejriwal on AAP Rajya ow that they will get fewer seats than 200.”

AAP’s Sahiram Pehelwan is in the elSabha MP Swati Maliwal’s alleged assault by Delhi CM’s personal aide Bibhav Kumar. Yesteday, Bibhav was arrested by Delhi Police on the complaint of Maliwal.

After his arrest, Bibhav was produced before Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, which remanded her in police custody for five days. Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Bibhav “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.” Delhi Police on Sunday seized a CCTV DVR from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

As per the sources, Delhi Police will now retrieve the footage of the DVR with the help of technical experts and then an attempt will be made to analyse the sequence of crime.