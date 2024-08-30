CM Revanth raking up controversial issues to delay implementation of Six Guarantees: Eatala

Everytime people demand implementation of Six Guarantees, the CM tries to divert the attention of the people by raking up some controversial issues, says Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Terming lake encroachment clearance drive undertaken by the Congress government as diversion tactics, Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was creating issues to divert the attention of the people to delay implementation of Six Guarantees promised to the people of Telangana.

Addressing party workers at a membership drive workshop here on Friday, Rajender said the Chief Minister was using different tactics to delay the implementation of Six Guarantees. “Everytime people demand implementation of Six Guarantees, the CM tries to divert the attention of the people by raking up some controversial issues. HYDRAA has been brought to divert attention from the crop loan waiver issue,”he alleged.

Commenting on demolition being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the BJP MP said the government should take liberal stands on the poor as they had constructed houses after getting permissions from the authorities. “Many people have been residing in the place for over 40-years. Government should also change rules as per the changing times. Asking people to vacate places after decades is not correct,”he observed.