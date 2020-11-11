25 new Basti Dawakhanas in GHMC limits

25 new dawakhanas, including 18 in Hyderabad, five in Medchal and one in Ranga Reddy districts, will be opened on Thursday

Hyderabad: Among the 25 new Basti Dawakhanas being opened across GHMC limits on Thursday, two dawakhanas at Kacheguda and Mehdipatnam will be launched by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

At present, 200 Basti Dawakhanas are being operated across GHMC limits. In addition to these, 25 new dawakhanas, including 18 in Hyderabad, five in Medchal and one in Ranga Reddy districts, will be opened on Thursday. The other clinics will be opened by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Health Minister E Rajender, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other Ministers.

Collection compactors

Also, the MA&UD Minister will be flagging off 50 advanced construction and demolition debris collection compactors, besides launching the modernised transfer station at Sanjeevaiah Park on Thursday.

This is the first time such smart vehicles, including 20 cubic meter capacity Portable Self Compactors (PSCs) and 24 cubic meter capacity hermetically sealed waste containers, are being used for secured waste conveyance in India.

A dedicated Command & Control Centre remotely tracks and reports on the performance of this smart Waste Collection & Transport system round the clock, said a press release.

