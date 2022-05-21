28 years ago today, Sushmita Sen brought home the Miss Universe crown

Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Well-known Bollywood star Sushmita Sen was the first Indian woman to bring the Miss Universe crown to India, 28 years ago. On May 21, 1994, the 43rd Miss Universe pageant took place in the Philippine International Convention Center’s Plenary Hall in Pasay, Philippines. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor competed against gorgeous women from 77 other nations. While Sushmita won the much-coveted crown, Carolina Gomez of Colombia was the first runner-up, followed by Minorka Mercado of Venezuela who was the second runner-up.

Today, Sushmita Sen is celebrating the 28th year of her victory, and she turned to social media to express her gratitude. On her Twitter account, the actor posted a breathtaking photo of herself and wrote, “Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!! #Love #Pride #Motherland #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA Mahal Kita #Philippines (sic).”

The beauty queen entered Bollywood after winning the Miss Universe contest. She made her acting debut in the 1996 film ‘Dastak’, and went on to appear in a number of films like ‘Biwi No.1’, ‘Aankhen’, ‘Aaghaaz’, ‘Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta’, ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai’ and many more.

