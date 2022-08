2BHK housing scheme: GHMC staff to visit applicants from Thursday

Telangana Today - 07:52 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

The double bedroom housing colony has dwelling units spread over five blocks built in S-5 pattern, in Bansilalpet. — File Photo

Hyderabad: Starting Thursday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff will visit those who have submitted applications for houses built under the State government’s Double Bedroom Housing Scheme and collect their details including category/caste, copies of Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC), constituency and complete address.

The GHMC in a press release requested the applicants to be available at their homes and furnish the details to the officials of the civic body.