Hyderabad: GHMC emergency teams on high alert

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:13 PM

Hyderabad: With incessant rains continuing to remain active in Hyderabad, the GHMC has deployed Monsoon Emergency Teams and Static Teams across the city. Authorities have also alerted residents in low-lying areas and asked the public to come out of their houses only if necessary.

The special teams have cleared waterlogging at multiple locations including Allwyn Colony, Uppal Circle, Karwan, Balanagar, ECIL X roads, and others.

“The officials of relevant departments are working in complete coordination to avoid traffic problems. From time to time, people are alerted by the warnings from the weather department. Strict measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident due to rains,” read a statement by the GHMC.

A total of 238 static and 154 monsoon emergency teams are in place to deal with water stagnation. In addition to them, 30 HYDRA teams and 29 CRMP teams are also deployed at the field level.

At Hussain Sagar, the water levels reached 513.21 meters on Saturday morning, prompting officials to open the sluice gates. With continuous downpours, the twin reservoirs also had significant inflows. Osman Sagar recorded a water level of 1755.55 feet at 5 pm.