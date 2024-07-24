Hyderabad: Govt degree lecturers in autonomous colleges restive over transfers

The city cadre degree lecturers claim that the GO 42 recruits in autonomous GDCs were being retained in the same station, while they were being shunted out to non-focal area (out of GHMC limits) as part of transfers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 06:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Degree College (GDC) lecturers, particularly those working in autonomous colleges in the city, are increasingly getting restive over the transfers process initiated by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education.

The city cadre degree lecturers claim that the GO 42 recruits in autonomous GDCs were being retained in the same station, while they were being shunted out to non-focal area (out of GHMC limits) as part of transfers.

To ensure no teaching staff shortage in the autonomous GDCs, the then erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had brought in GO 42 in 2001 that enabled appointment of highly qualified teachers with PhDs from districts via interviews. As per this GO, the DLs were appointed in autonomous GDCs with staff from within the city and districts via interviews in 2020.

The city cadre DLs claimed that although the GO 42 recruits worked in the same focal area (GHMCs limits) for the last eight years including in another GDC in the city, they were being retained in the same area against mandatory transfer on completion of five years.

This, according to the city cadre, was being done by officials by misinterpreting the GOs to aid their supporters. Previous six years service of city cadre DLs and junior lecturers who got promoted to DLs were being taken into consideration for transfer whereas some incumbents were being given special treatment under the cover of the GO 42, a DL claimed.

Further, the city cadre DLs alleged that there was a huge discrepancy in the allotment of points to the focal area incumbents besides GO 42 vacancies have been kept blocked on the pretext of the non-completion of four years-service by GO 42 incumbents in the GHMC limits.

A total of 112 city cadre DLs including 85 women who include cancer patients, single parent, and widows were not being retained in the same station despite existing vacancies, they said and urged the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education to apply GO 317 prospectively for their transfers as the government orders were implemented prospectively.