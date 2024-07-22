Harish Rao criticises Govt over waiver norms, panchayat funds, power crisis

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the BRS Legislative Party office here on Monday, Harish Rao expressed concern over the State government's failure to release funds to gram panchayats.

22 July 2024

File Photo of BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress government over its failure to deliver promises, former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said the government was attempting to restrict the number of beneficiaries under the farm loan waiver by making ration cards and PM-KISAN data as eligibility criteria. He dared the State government to waive off all crop loans upto Rs.2 lakh and prove its commitment to farmers’ welfare.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the BRS Legislative Party office here on Monday, Harish Rao expressed concern over the State government’s failure to release funds to gram panchayats. During the BRS regime, Rs.275 crore was given monthly to gram panchayats, but the current Congress government was not continuing this practice. “Material component bills worth over Rs.2,500 crore are pending for payment,” he said.

Funds provided by the Centre were also not being released. As a result, gram panchayat workers and sanitation workers are not receiving salaries, he said, adding that the electricity department too was in deep crisis due to the government’s mismanagement. Funds allocated for maintenance and equipment purchases for the department, were insufficient, and farmers were not receiving additional transformers despite submitting necessary deposits.

The free power supply scheme for certain communities, like Rajaka (washermen) and Nayi Brahmins (barbers), was also not being implemented effectively. Even the Gruha Jyothi was benefiting only a handfull of people. The power crisis was likely to deepen further and push it back into the era of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Harish Rao slammed the State government over delayed payments pertaining to social security pensions. While two installments of elderly persons and other beneficiaries were pending, no new widow pensions were paid for the last eight months. The financial crisis was so bad that even the police were forced to bribe to get their pending bills and funds released.

He stated cheques pertaining to Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak beneficiaries, were not being released for last eight months, even as over one lakh applications pertaining to various government welfare schemes were pending clearance. He lashed out at the State government over release of inadequate funds in GHMC.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who criticised the previous BRS government over appointment of non-Telangana officers in top posts, but chose to appoint a non-Telangana officer as DGP of Telangana, he said when it came to all India services, the government should not differentiate.

He also disagreed with IAS officer Smita Sabharwal’s remarks and emphasised the need for reservations for the differently-abled in all India services.