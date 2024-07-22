Hyderabad: Apex committee to look into incidents involving street dogs

Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Dana Kishore held a high level meeting with the officials of GHMC, veterinary department, members of Blue Cross and other animal welfare organisations to discuss the issue of streets dog.

22 July 2024

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Dana Kishore on Monday announced setting up of an apex committee comprising of senior officials of various government departments and members of animal welfare organisations to formulate an action plan to control the incidents of dog bites in the city.

Along with an Information, Education, Communication (IEC) campaign for creating awareness, he directed animal care centres to be established in all the urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state at the earliest.

“A training programme for all the sanitary jawans, field sanitary assistants, women self help groups and mother’s groups should be conducted in every ward of the GHMC within next week. Similar training programme should also be conducted in all the ULBs,” he said, according to a press statement.

The GHMC officials were also asked to set up two shelter homes for stray dogs in the city on a pilot basis. Moreover, GHMC is soon expected to take up survey of stray dogs in the city along with a sterilization drive and anti rabies vaccination of all the street dogs.