2K Walkathon held in Warangal to spread awareness on infirtility

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week from April 24 to April 30, the Oasis Fertility, Warangal in association with members of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI ), Warangal, conducted a 2K Walkathon.

The event in Warangal was aimed at motivating people to open up about their infertility issues and create awareness about the effects of pesticide, lifestyle, pollution, etc. on fertility, a press release said.

Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head and Fertility specialist, said “In Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, people suffer in silence as they don’t have any clue about advanced fertility treatments. Male infertility also equally contributes to infertility in a couple which many are unaware of”.

Dr Sandhya Rani, General Secretary, FOGSI Warangal said “Lifestyle has a great impact on one’s fertility. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and a stress-free routine can help a lot”. Senior gynecologist Dr Anjani Devi said “PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, etc. are also on the rise. It is very important to seek medical help without any delay”.

