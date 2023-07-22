3 arrested as police bust gang selling rented cars in Delhi

By IANS Published Date - 08:50 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police have busted a gang which used to dupe people by selling them rented cars through the OLX app in the national capital, an official said.

The accused were identified as Arun Kumar (24), Ankit Kumar (24) and Hemant Kumar alias Omkar (38), all residents of Jhajjar district, Haryana.

According to police, on June 4, an FIR was registered wherein the complainant said that his Maruti S-cross car was stolen from the Marble Market Sector-20, Dwarka. During investigation, it came to notice that the complainant has contacted the owner of the car through the OLX app and transferred the money in an HDFC bank account.

On June 17, another case was registered, wherein the complainant alleged that he purchased a Maruti Swift car through the OLX app and transferred Rs 4.5 lakh in HDFC bank account.

Later, it came to know that he purchased a rented vehicle from the OLX app,” said a senior police official.

During investigation, on July 16, on the basis of technical and manual surveillance, the team zeroed the suspected persons at different locations.

“Accordingly, raids were conducted at different locations and three persons were arrested during operation by the team,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan.

On questioning, it was revealed that the accused have created multiple accounts on the OLX app through different mobile phones.

“They used to rent cars and then targeted innocent people on the OLX app in order to sell those rented cars. The accused persons used to frequently change their locations and rented cars and then sell the same on OLX app,” the DCP added.

“The accused persons used to target innocent people through OLX app modus operandi of cheating. One stolen car, two rented cars and five mobile phones being used in the commission of the crime recovered from their possession,” he said.