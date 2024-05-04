Cyberabad police seize 34.78kg gold, 43.60kg silver in vehicle check

According to D Srinivas, DCP Special Operations Team, during vehicle checking the police had stopped and checked a car and found gold and silver valued at Rs. 23 crores.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 May 2024, 12:29 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police during vehicle checking seized 34.78 kilograms of gold and 43.60 kilograms of silver on Friday evening.

The persons who were carrying it could not produce relevant documents in support of the consignment. The police handed over the property to the FST team for further action.