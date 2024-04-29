After ED and CBI, Modi now using Delhi Police, says Revanth Reddy

29 April 2024

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Reacting to reports of him being served a summons by the Delhi Police, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that after using the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and the CBI to win the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah were now using the Delhi Police.

“I just got information from the TPCC office that Delhi police reached Telangana Gandhi Bhavan with notices. They said TPCC president and Chief Minister will be arrested over postings in social media,” Revanth Reddy said while addressing at a party rally in Sedam, Karnataka.

“Let me assure you. There is no one here who is afraid. In fact, there are people here who will give a befitting reply,” Revanth Reddy said, calling upon party workers to ensure that both Modi and Shah were defeated in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka and Telangana, he added.

Stating that the Kodangal Assembly constituency was close by to Karnataka, the Chief Minister assured the people of Sedam that in case they needed his help, he would respond immediately.