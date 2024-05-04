Hyderabad: Film producer duped and robbed of gold and cash by fake auditionee

According to the police, the film producer G Sai Kumar, who produced some movies earlier, was planning to make a film and was looking out for some actors to play different roles.

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A film producer was conned and looted of gold and cash by a man who came to give an audition for a role in a movie.

On coming to know about it, one person Srikanth Chary approached Sai Kumar, at his residence in Krishnanagar of Jubilee Hills and met the producer. After giving the audition, Chary interacted with the producer who requested him to bring lunch for him.

“Chary went and brought the lunch. He also purchased a bottle of liquor for Sai Kumar and made him consume the liquor. When Sai Kumar fell asleep after consuming the liquor, Chary took away 13 tolas of gold including a chain and gold rings and Rs. 50,000 cash and fled away,” said Jubilee Hills police.

On a complaint the police registered a case and are investigating.