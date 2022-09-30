3 black sari red carpet looks of Kanika Dhillon that can be inspiration

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:15 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

If you want to look stylish and yet have your desi avatar on point, a classic black net sari with golden lace work is your go-to outfit for any occasion.

Hyderabad: When we want to slay our desi attire, we look up to our favourites. Kanika Dhillon the writer/co-producer is one fashionista who has been giving us some classy fashion goals to take on and rock our desi side with the most loved colour black. Here are 3 times when the fashionista showed us how to slay our desi black sari look at the red carpet, leaving our jaws dropped.

A corset blouse and boots to make your desi look amp up to another level. Kanika Dhillon takes her look with glamour and simplicity with nude makeup and minimal jewellery.

Lehenga – saree? Yes! Twirl it up with a good lehenga sari with a backless blouse, jhumkas and a smokey eye to save the night.

Kanika Dhillon keeps amazing us with all her sari looks whenever she is spotted out on her adventures. The above 3 looks coming from her black sari lists are our favourite.