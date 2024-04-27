| 30 Independents In The Fray For Khammam Ls After Scrutiny

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Khammam: An unusually large number of independent candidates have filed nominations for Khammam Lok Sabha (General) seat.

After the scrutiny of candidates, nominations of 41 candidates were found to be valid and of them 30 were the independent candidates. Over 20 candidates who filed nominations for the general seat belong to SC/ST/BC communities.

The nominations of four candidates, including the Congress leaders Rayala Nageswara Rao and Naga Sita Ramulu, were rejected by the Returning Officer. Congress rebel candidates ex-MLC Potla Nageswara Rao and TPCC campaign committee State coordinator Maddisetti Ajay alias M Yerrappa were in the fray. The last date for withdrawing nominations is April 29.