Three minors drown in Munneru in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 08:44 PM

Khammam: Three minors drowned in Munneru stream at Gudimalla near Khammam on Thursday. The bodies of Amudala Lokesh (14), his brother Amudala Harish (12) and their neighbour Banoth Ganesh (13) were retrieved by the police and a team of firefighters from a pit dug in the stream.

It was said the father of Lokesh, Chiranjeevi of Ramachandra Nagar in Khammam city went for fishing in the stream along with the kids.

While he was fishing, the boys went for swimming in the pit which was said to have dug up to erect a pillar for a greenfield highway bridge across the stream and as they could not gauge the depth, they drowned in the pit. Chiranjeevi tried to save the kids but in vain.

Based on the complaint of Ganesh’s mother Kalavathi, Khammam rural police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.