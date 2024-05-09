Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary’s mother Shankaramma joins Congress

I appeal to everyone in Telangana to vote for the Congress party, Shankaramma said after being welcomed into the party by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 08:13 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary’s mother K Shankaramma joined the Congress and credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for granting Statehood to Telangana, acknowledging the sacrifice of her son.

“I appeal to everyone in Telangana to vote for the Congress party,” Shankaramma said after being welcomed into the party by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, against whom she had contested in the 2018 Assembly elections from Huzurnagar.

Talking to the media later, the Minister said the State government had already purchased 25 lakh metric tonnes of grains. Stating that grains damaged due to recent rains would be purchased at Minimum Support Price at all procurement centres, he said the government would support farmers who lost their crops. New ration cards for deserving beneficiaries would be issued after the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections was lifted, he said.

Stressing that there was no shortage of electricity anywhere in the State, Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed there were “no power cuts even for a minute”.

“The State government now provides better quality electricity than before,” he said.