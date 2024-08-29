30-year-old woman found dead with throat slit in Delhi’s Ranhola

According to police officials, the woman was staying at the rented accommodation with a man, who is missing

By PTI Published Date - 29 August 2024, 11:25 AM

Representational Image

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old woman with her throat slit was found in a house in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area early Thursday, police said.

The woman was staying at the rented accommodation with a man, who is missing, they said. It is yet to be verified if they were married.

Police said they received call around 5.30 am and a team recovered her body from the house. Footage of CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the movements of the man, they said.