Youngster found dead with throat slit in Karimnagar

Youngster was found murdered in a closed private school near Vidyanagar water tank on the Police Training College road

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Karimnagar: A youngster, Puramsetti Narender, was found murdered in a closed private school near Vidyanagar water tank on the Police Training College road here on Wednesday afternoon.

Narender was found with his throat slit. Though the exact reason is not yet known, police suspect family disputes might have led to the murder. Local people, who found the body, informed the police.

According to the police, there was evidence of liquor being consumed at the murder spot.

A resident of Santhoshnagar, Narender, who migrated to Australia, had returned to Karimnagar recently. Town ACP Tula Srinivas Rao, and Two Town CI Laxmi Babu visited the spot. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

