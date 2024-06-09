Hyderabad: 40-year-old man stabbed, throat slit at Attapur

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem examination. A case was registered
Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was murdered by a group of persons at Attapur on Saturday night. The victim, Mohd Layeeq, a resident of Rajendranagar had partied along with a group of friends at a bar and restaurant and reached fish building at Rajendranagar road.
There an argument ensued between them and in a fit of rage, the assailants stabbed and slit Laveeq’s throat, an official of Rajendranagar police said. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem examination. A case was registered and senior officials examined the scene.
The police are investigating. Reasons behind the murder will be ascertained after the suspects are caught, added the official.