300 blankets distributed to tribals in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As part of community policing, Tiryani police distributed 300 blankets to tribals with the help of local youth and People’s Helping Hand, a voluntary organisation at Thatiguda village in Tiryani mandal on Sunday. ASP YVS Sudheendra was the chief guest of the event.

Sudheendra urged the tribals to shun superstitious beliefs and not to extend cooperation to anti-social elements. He said that Maoists were following outdated ideologies and obstructing the development activities being taken up in tribal habitations. He sought the ethnic tribes to encourage their children in studies and to achieve growth.

Asifabad DSP Acheshwar Rao, Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao, his counterpart from Lingapur Madhukar, Thatiguda Sarpanch K Ganapathi, members of the voluntary organization were present.

