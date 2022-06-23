300 EV charging stations to come up in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:40 AM, Thu - 23 June 22

The cost of charging has been fixed at Rs 18 kilowatt per hour.

Hyderabad: With an aim to encourage people to use electric vehicles, about 300 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed in and around the city. They will be installed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority jurisdiction.

“The cost of charging was decided as Rs 18 kilowatt per hour (kWh), but the prices will be revised,” said an official from the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO).

Indira Park, KBR Park Gate1, Santosh Nagar (near Owaisi Hospital) and Uppal metro station parking area are some among many places where these EV charging stations will come up.

“The proposal to set up the charging stations in the GHMC jurisdiction will be placed before the GHMC Standing Committee soon and it will be approved,” a GHMC official said, adding that the plan was to set up one charging station per every three kilometres and increase the number where the requirement was more.

The facilities will be installed on a revenue-sharing model as mutually agreed by the GHMC and TSREDCO.

Presently, there are around 150 EV charging stations located in the city. These were set up near Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited stations, Railway Stations, petrol bunks etc. The State government has always been at the forefront to promote the use of EVs and the recently launched TSEV – Telangana’s first electric mobility awareness web portal, which is hosted by TSREDCO, the nodal agency for setting up charging stations within the State is facilitating the scale-up of electric vehicles.

Enhancing infra

Location of few charging stations:

Indira Park

KBR Park gate-1, gate-3, gate-6

Tank Bund Road

Municipal Parking Complex, Abids

Nanakramguda

Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park,Vanasthalipuram

Uppal Metro Station Parking area

Santosh Nagar (near Owaisi Hospital)

Near Taj Tristar Hotel, SD Road (Secunderabad)