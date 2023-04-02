300 persons booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police caught around 300 persons who were found driving vehicles in inebriated condition in the city on Saturday night and booked cases against them.

The traffic police teams conducted drunken driving checks at various places in the city including old city and caught 300 persons. The police detained the vehicles of the drivers and later handed it over to relatives or acquaintances of persons who were not in inebriated condition.

The police asked the drivers who were caught and against whom cases are booked to appear before the court and also attend counselling at the Traffic Training Institutes.