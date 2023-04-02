GHMC’s Early Bird Scheme to offer 5 per cent rebate on property tax

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has rolled out the Early Bird Scheme for the financial year 2023-24 offering a 5 per cent rebate on property tax.

Under the offer that ends on April 30, rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears.

Those wishing to avail it can pay the property tax online by visiting https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ or My GHMC App. They can also pay the property tax by visiting GHMC Citizen Services Centres, MeeSeva Centers or through bill collectors.