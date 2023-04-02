Mercury levels shoot up, Telangana records 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday

On Sunday, the weather stations of TSDPS recorded perhaps this summer season’s highest day time temperature of 43 degree Celsius in Hyderabad at Bahadurpura

07:47 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

The mercury also crossed the 44 degree Celsius mark in several districts in Telangana. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Just two days into April, the mercury in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana has risen to excessive levels.

On Sunday, the weather stations of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded perhaps this summer season’s highest day time temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius in Hyderabad at Bahadurpura.

The mercury also touched the 43 degree Celsius mark in several districts in Telangana. At Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal, the maximum day time temperatures recorded today was 43.1 degree Celsius while at several places in Nalgonda, the temperatures were hovering between 41 and 42 degree Celsius.

Apart from Bahadurpura, the temperatures in the most of the GHMC areas on Sunday however stayed just below 39 degrees Celsius. The areas that recorded maximum temperatures of just over 38 degree Celsius in Hyderabad include Khairatabad, Saidabad, and Rajendranagar while other areas including Uppal and Borabanda recorded 37.5 degree Celsius.

In districts, Alampur on Sunday recorded a maximum of 42.1 degree Celsius followed by several parts of Nalgonda that recorded daytime temperature between 41 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius. Day time temperatures also crossed 40 degrees Celsius in districts include Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Respite likely in Telangana in the coming days

People in Hyderabad and in other parts of Telangana can look forward for some relief from dry and hot weather conditions, which has been prevailing for the past few days.

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad issued a yellow alert indicating thundershowers and lightening not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana till April 7. The yellow alert is a warning of possible severe weather conditions in the form of thundershowers and severe lightening for farmers and people in general to plan their week accordingly.