3,000 delegates to attend TRS plenary

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership has commenced making arrangements for the party plenary session to be held at HICC in Hyderabad on April 27, marking the party’s 21st foundation day celebrations. Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao will kick-start the day-long plenary by hoisting the party flag and pay floral tributes to Telangana Thalli and martyrs memorial.

The party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday visited the venue at HICC to review the arrangements and asked the party leaders to ensure foolproof arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to participants.

Nearly 3,000 delegates will attend the TRS plenary session which will be headed by the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Only the members of the TRS general body including the State Cabinet Ministers, MPs, legislators, the party State executive body members, the State-level corporation chairpersons, party district presidents, and Zilla Parishad chairpersons will attend the meeting. The chairpersons of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS), district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi chiefs, women coordinators, ZPTC members, municipal mayors and chairpersons of Mandal Parishad presidents, among others will also attend the daylong meeting. Former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been invited as special invitees.

“Only the members of TRS general body are invited for the plenary and passes will be issued to them. Those who did not receive an official invitation are advised against coming to the venue as they will not be allowed inside due to space constraints,” Rama Rao told mediapersons after reviewing the arrangements at the venue on Sunday.

The TRS party foundation day celebrations will reflect Telangana’s self-respect and existence. Further, the plenary would take decisions on issues pertaining to the State and national politics as well as measures being taken Telangana forward on the developmental path. The Chief Minister will address the party functionaries and introduce 11 resolutions which will be debated and adopted. The meeting will conclude by 5 pm on the same day.

Further, the TRS working president asked the party cadre to celebrate the foundation day by hoisting the party flag in 12,769 villages and 3,600 towns in the State. He is scheduled to chair a meeting with the party leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders from GHMC on Monday to finalise the arrangements and appoint seperate committees to oversee the preparations.

