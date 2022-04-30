30,000 govt schools to soon get bandwidth facility under T-Fiber initiative

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Under the T-Fiber initiative, around 30,000 government run schools would soon be provided bandwidth facility which would aid in extending digital education to students.

The Cabinet sub-committee on the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme which met under chairpersonship of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Saturday, has decided to expedite works being executed in the government schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme.

The meeting was attended by Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, V Prashanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod and Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar.

The officials concerned were directed to execute the works with set targets and complete them as per the schedule before the commencement of the academic year 2022-23.

With Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes commencing in May, the sub-committee decided to allot two to three days for taking up extensive plantation and increase greenery in the schools. As the next academic year was commencing from June 13, it was decided to hold Badi Bata (admission drive) for all the government schools from June 1 to 12.

Officials were instructed to explain to the parents about measures being initiated for introducing English medium and development of government schools. The need to frame curriculum in a way that would promote aspirations of the students was pointed and it was decided to initiate steps to ensure that the same curriculum and methodology was followed in all the government schools and residential schools.

To promote sports among students, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said he would release Rs.50,000 from his Constituency Development Fund to each government school in his constituency for purchasing sports equipment. If all ministers and elected public representatives replicate this, it would promote sports among the students, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .